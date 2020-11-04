The Witcher will continue to record season 2 at the studio

Henry Cavill himself, Geralt of Rivia in fiction, confirms that the confinement in the United Kingdom has forced it.

The coronavirus epidemic has severely affected film and television series shooting plans. The extraordinary measures that are being taken have not only forced compliance with social restrictions, but have also caused cancellations and other problems in the world of entertainment (and in many other sectors). In the case of Netflix’s The Witcher, filming for the second season was interrupted during the first wave. The same will not happen at this time, since those responsible have decided to continue with the recording in the studio.

This is confirmed by Henry Cavill, the actor who plays Geralt de Rivia, in a new post on Instagram. “Confinement from the game, so it is time for me to leave Yorkshire and the extraordinary north to head south, where we will continue recording in the studio,” the actor has written. Cavill has thanked the fans and asked them to stay strong and safe.

Filming will continue in 2021

The Witcher has had to modify its planning to adapt to the new reality. As we publish in MeriStation, the filming phase has been extended until the beginning of 2021, so it is unknown to what extent this delay will influence the premiere of season 2, confirmed for next year. However, they have not yet offered an exact date. We will have to wait for Netflix to decide to communicate it, but considering the current situation, nothing can be taken for granted.

The second season of The Witcher will continue the adventures of Geralt of Rivia and other important characters. The sorceress Yennefer and the young princess Ciri will return to the adventure in a new batch of episodes that will not play with the timelines again as in the first season, which was branded as confusing. Be that as it may, the sorcerer created by Andrzej Sapkowski has much to say.



