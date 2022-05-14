The Witcher: When does the prequel to the drama Blood Origin premiere on Netflix

The successful franchise The Witcher is still working on the next episodes of the original drama with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). Filming began several weeks ago and season 3 is expected to arrive on the streaming platform in late 2022. Meanwhile, the production of The Witcher: BloodOrigin prequel is well advanced and the question that many are asking has to do with with its release date.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is an upcoming fantasy drama from Netflix, which will be set 1,200 years before the events of the original show. According to the official synopsis, it is a story of the continent that is lost in time and is tasked with exploring the creation of the first Witcher prototype and the events leading up to the pivotal ‘Conjunction of the Spheres’, when worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

The promising Witcher spin-off series started shooting last year after much anticipation. Let’s remember that the global health crisis interrupted the start of production, but fortunately the crew and cast have remained on set since last year, with work progressing significantly.

In this sense, considering that season 3 of The Witcher will not arrive on viewers’ screens until the end of 2022, fans are wondering when the prequel The Witcher Blood Origin will be released. Unfortunately, as of now Netflix does not have a specific official release date, but has previously stated that its debut is planned for this year.

First trailer for the prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin

And it is that although rumors months ago indicated that the premiere would arrive in October 2022 through the Netflix platform, the specialized site What’s on Netflix, indicates that the launch would not occur until Christmas of this year, like the third season of the show with Geralt of Rivia.

Fans of The Witcher will have to wait for Netflix to make the long-awaited premiere of the Blood Origin series official. A production that will be huge just like the original show, but will feature more elves and a wide range of characters that will narrate this fascinating story inspired by the series created where Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is an executive producer.