The Witcher: What we suspected of the two actors who earn the most money from the series

The Witcher has been a monumental success for the Netflix platform, especially thanks to the talent of its cast members who have become a key piece for the massive acceptance of audiences from all over the world. It was to be expected that due to this its protagonists begin to expand their net worth, although there are two stars that register a higher value than the rest of their companions.

Ever since The Witcher made its official debut on Netflix in December 2019, fans of the books and video games had high expectations for it. Fortunately, the platform hit a home run with the show’s inaugural season. Starring Henry Cavill and a host of other talented performers, the show’s first season was exactly what everyone expected.

The show is an important part of a famous franchise that is preparing for its prequel spin-off on the small screen. This success has allowed that in the second season of The Witcher, the cast received a good salary thanks to the preliminary work that the first installment laid. Especially these 2 members who have the highest net worth of all.

Henry Cavill has a net worth of $40 million dollars

According to the Celebrity Net Worth website (responsible for collecting financial data from television actors and producers). Actor Henry Cavill clocks in at $40 million, and given the show’s popularity and Cavill’s upward trajectory, we imagine this number will continue to grow in the years to come. Especially with the renewals that the Netflix platform is preparing for The Witcher.

Anya Chalotra has a net worth of $4 million dollars

Although Henry Cavill’s net worth is the highest of all, actress Anya Chalotra has been adding to hers with her involvement in The Witcher. According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, Chalotra’s net worth exceeds $4 million. The star plays Yennefer of Vengerberg, a sorceress and member of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers.

However, the actress who plays Ciri in The Witcher, Freya Allan, is reaching out to her co-star Anya Chalotra. Due to the season 2 of the show on Netflix, it surged in popularity all at once. Leading her to receive different proposals for other roles and contracts to represent various brands. As the stars of the series continue to rise in fame and fortune, her fans look forward to continuing to enjoy her talent both on the series and in other projects.