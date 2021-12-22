The Witcher: What Are The Monoliths In Season 2 Of The Series?

The Witcher: Season 2 of The Witcher brought much more fantasy elements to the Netflix series. Among them are the monoliths, used to open portals to other worlds. A central element in the way the plot evolves in the new episodes and that served for the villain Voleth Meir to bring monsters from another dimension to Kaer Morhen.

But what are these monoliths? In The Witcher’s universe, these stones are capable of connecting worlds of different dimensions. It is thanks to them that different creatures started to inhabit the same world, because the Conjunction of the Spheres – a cataclysmic event that united the worlds of monsters, men and elves – can only occur due to the portals opened through the monoliths.

The Conjunction of the Spheres should be further explored during the spin-off The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will show the origin of the first wizards of the universe of The Witcher.

Note that the monoliths were not created for the Netflix series. Although they don’t appear in Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt they were used to expand the franchise’s universe.

The game features 10 monoliths (or obelisks), which must be visited by players to complete a quest in the Mage’s Tower. Although there isn’t much explanation as to what they are, in their vicinity there are different creatures that need to be defeated.

The series — and its derivative — is expected to show more about the monoliths in the future. What is known so far is that, through them, it is possible to connect with other dimensions. Whether there are other ways to use them or whether they can be destroyed remains to be seen.

All episodes from season two of The Witcher are now available on Netflix.