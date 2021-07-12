The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare, Trailer And Date Of The Animated Prequel To The Netflix Series

The Witcher: News related to Netflix’s The Witcher franchise continues to arrive, now with the first look at its prequel film and its release date. After the first trailer of the second season of Netflix’s The Witcher series as part of WitcherCon (or the confirmation by CD Projekt RED that the next gen update of The Witcher 3 will arrive with DLCs of the series itself), now it arrives The moment to take a first look at The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare, the new animated film as a prequel to the series starring Henry Cavill, through a first teaser trailer, also confirming its release date on the platform: August 23rd.

Vesemir and its origins

Thus, The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare will show us the origins of Vesemir, Geralt of Rivia’s mentor, presenting his story long before his encounter with the character played by Henry Cavill in the live action series and delving into the path of the Vesemir himself as a sorcerer, all while trying to rid a kingdom of the curse caused by a dark creature and face the consequences of his past.

The director of The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare is Kwang II Han (The Boondocks, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge) under the script of Beau DeMayo, one of the writers of the first season of the Netflix series The Witcher. Animation is handled by the celebrated South Korean studio Studio MIR, authors of animation series such as The Legend of Korra, DOTA Dragon’s Blood or Disney XD’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Regarding the voice cast, only Vesemir’s dubbing actor has been confirmed in its original version, which will be carried out by Kim Bodnia, although at the moment no more actors or actresses have transpired for the rest of the characters. The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare, with a duration of 82 minutes, premieres on Netflix on August 23. We leave you with its brief official description: “The world of The Witcher takes on new dimensions in this 2D anime film about the powerful threat facing the Continent.”