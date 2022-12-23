“The Witcher: The Origin of Blood” Star Minnie Driver Compares The “Amazing” Henry Cavill As Geralt to “Doctor Who”

Minnie Driver believes that viewers should more accept Netflix’s “amazing” decision to remake Geralt from Henry Cavill’s Rivia in The Witcher.

Actor Clever Will Hunting will join the fantasy franchise in the prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origins”. Despite the fact that the Driver is new to the Witcher world, he has some thoughts about what’s going on with the main show. When asked about replacing Cavill with Liam Hemsworth, Driver said that, in her opinion, people should come to terms with this step more.

“We proceed from this Doctor Who tradition, where the Doctor regenerates. I think we need to look at it a lot more as something amazing,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “He’s an amazing person, he’s an amazing character, and we need different people to play him.”

Driver explained that she first thought about such a makeover when she was talking to one of her son’s friends. She said it was a “really cool conversation” with the teenager. She added: “He said:”I never thought about it like that.””

Cavill is going to hang up his amulet and silver sword after the third season of The Witcher airs in 2023. Hemsworth had already been nominated and appointed to replace him, which was hard for fans to stomach, despite Cavill kindly handing over the role to Hemsworth.

But before Cavill sings his swan song, there’s another part of The Witcher ahead. The Witcher: Blood Origins takes place 1200 years before the events of The Witcher. The prequel series depicts the creation of the first prototype of the Witcher and the events that led to the Connection of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, humans and elves merged together.

In the four-part mini-series, which is hosted by showrunner and screenwriter Declan de Barra (“Iron Fist”), the stars of Sofia Brown and Lawrence O’fuarain play the roles of Aile and Fyall, two warriors who have distanced themselves from the opposing clans. Michelle Yeoh also plays Sheeana, a swordmaster and the last member of her tribe. Other actors include Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Minnie Driver, Francesca Mills, Zach Wyatt, Lizzie Annis and Hugh Novelli.

“The Witcher: Blood Origins” will be released on Netflix worldwide on Sunday, December 25. In the US, the show will be released at 12:00 Pacific Time /3:00 Eastern time, and British viewers will be able to watch all four episodes from 8:00 GMT.