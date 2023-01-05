Henry Cavill’s departure from The Witcher may have caused enough drama for the showrunners, and it looks like they won’t take it anymore. When we clarified that a British actor is exactly one word for a Netflix series, we were not mistaken. As soon as his departure from the medieval massacre of monsters surfaced on the Internet, fans took up arms and offered to stop the series altogether. But now the manufacturers seem to have found a way out.

And although fans are signing petitions and threatening to abandon the show, they are also curious to know how Cavill’s “heroic send-off” will take place and how Liam Hemsworth will continue the story of The Witcher. It seems that the recently released, not very critically acclaimed prequel Blood Origin has given rise to a completely new assumption. One of the witcher maniacs on YouTube claimed that the showrunners could reboot the series altogether. It is noteworthy that all this boils down to a post-credit prequel scene. So, with a bit of wisdom, let’s delve into the great elven empire and find out what’s really going on.

Youtuber offers showrunners to completely reboot “The Witcher” after the departure of Henry Cavill.

According to a new theory proposed by YouTube blogger The Sporking News Podcast, the showrunners may have hinted at a complete reboot of the series after the British actor’s grand departure. According to him, the history of the Cavill Geralt can either be rewritten or start anew from the first season. “Either they’re going to completely erase Geralt and create another Witcher, or [Liam Hemsworth] will take on this role. But they will start again with the first season, and it will be a completely different story.”

The content creator also explained that in the scene after the credits of The Witcher: The Origin of Blood, Avallak’h uses monoliths to travel 1,500 years into the future and watches Ciri play. A similar scene was included in the opening credits of the OG series, where Henry Cavill watched her from afar. It is noteworthy that the scene after the credits can lead to a change in the timeline, and the creators can use it to introduce Geralt performed by Liam Hemsworth in season 4. He also explained why Henry Cavill would need a heroic send-off, claiming that the showrunners wittily hint when rewriting the first season of The Witcher without addressing him directly.

