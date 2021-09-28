The Witcher: The Manga’s Kickstarter Triumphs And Exceeds Its Goal By 750%

The Witcher: Ronin has been financed with a crowdfunding campaign in which they were looking for 90,000 euros to launch it. To no one’s surprise, The Witcher: Ronin crowdfunding campaign has culminated with overwhelming success. The official manga of the sorcerer, published by CD Projekt RED itself, was presented on Kickstarter with the aim of raising 90,000 euros. After the campaign, the also creators of Cyberpunk 2077 have managed to raise 678,036 euros, which is 750% more than the money they had requested.

“The Kickstarter campaign for The Witcher: Ronin, a hardcover collector’s edition of the manga, has ended. Thank you all for your support, not only for financing the project in 2 hours and 16 minutes, but also for reaching 750% of our original goal ”, they celebrated on social media.

Battle against evil spirits

On their Kickstarter page, CD Projekt RED notes that they have assembled a creative team to “explore a different perspective on the world of The Witcher.” Rather than seeking inspiration from Western and European mythology, its authors have explored the Japanese tradition to craft their vision. “In a world like this, the role of a professional monster hunter is essential,” because the Yokai and the Oni, the Japanese demon spirits, constantly cause trouble. The manga promises a lot of action, with Geralt of Rivia brandishing his sword and using his powers against enemies.

To date, the most recent title in the witcher saga is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its two expansions. This open world video game puts us in the shoes of Geralt himself, who travels the world accepting the orders and contracts offered to him. The studio has commissioned Saber Interactive with a version optimized for the new generation, which will be marketed as a standalone title, although those who own the original version will be able to update for free on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. It is still planned for 2021.