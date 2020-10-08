The Witcher shows Yennefer in season two

After the sorcerer Geralt of Rivia and Ciri, it is the turn of one of the most powerful sorceresses in the world created by Andrzej Sapkpwski.

The second season of Netflix’s The Witcher will not be released this year, but those responsible for the series have already begun to shape the project, whose filming was interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic in March 2020, when even some of its stars finished infected. In recent days, the official accounts of the series have shown Geralt de Rivia and Princess Cirilla de Cintra, both with the appearance that they will wear in the new season. The next to appear was Yennefer de Vengerberg, played by Anya Chalotra.

“Use all your power and the battlefield burns,” reads the official Twitter account of The Witcher. “Then disappear from view, but Yen will return.” In the first image, she can be seen with a bloody face, while in the second snapshot she is seen with the shackles around her wrists. Vengerberg’s Yennefer’s power is unlikely to be undermined by simple metal hoops, but how he comes out of it remains to be seen.

Premiere in 2021

Netflix’s The Witcher premiered its first season in December 2019. Since its renewal, it was confirmed that Season 2 would not be ready until 2021, although they did not specify a more specific date. Therefore, it is unknown whether the delay in the filming plan (which will last until early 2021), will affect the Netflix release schedule or not. Be that as it may, we will have to wait for the platform to officially pronounce on the matter.

Meanwhile, a writers’ union has revealed that the third season is already in development. According to these data, production will conclude in 2021, despite the fact that again, Netflix has not reported on these plans. What is clear is that there are two spin-offs in the works: the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and the live-action miniseries, The Witcher: Blood Origin.



