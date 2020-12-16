The Witcher shows footage of Season 2 footage

Recording was temporarily interrupted due to an injury to Henry Cavill, the actor who plays Geralt de Rivia. The Witcher will miss Christmas 2020, but will be back next year with a second season that has not had an easy time, but that continues with its filming plan.

Despite the fact that the coronavirus epidemic has paralyzed the recording on two occasions, the cast has been reunited. Netflix has shared three new images of the filming on its social networks, which do not show any of the protagonists, but rather present some of the scenarios that we can find in the series.

Several swords, a forest with a couple of coats of arms in the background (it looks like a military camp) and some medallions are the elements that can be seen in the images, which you can see below these lines. The Witcher will return with more adventures starring our favorite sorcerer, Geralt of Rivia, a character who travels the world looking for monsters to kill (for a few coins, of course). On his journey he meets other characters who will continue to be present in Season 2, such as Yennefer, Triss or Ciri.

Henry Cavill injury

Netflix’s The Witcher experienced its umpteenth scare recently, when Henry Cavill injured his leg during a sequence in which he was in the air, tied with a harness and on a tree. As revealed by The Sun, it is not clear if it was a muscle problem or a blow, but the actor had to abandon the filming because he could not walk normally, although he did not need the assistance of an ambulance.

For Season 2, those responsible for the series will refine some aspects. One of the problems with the first season is that the narrative structure with different timelines did not like all the viewers, so they will focus on offering a more cohesive product in that sense. Its premiere is scheduled for 2021, but a more specific date has not yet been confirmed.



