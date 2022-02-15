The Witcher Season 3: They filter who will be the new villain of the Netflix drama

The Witcher, the fantasy series that premiered on the Netflix streaming platform at the end of 2019, after two years absent from the screens, appeared with the eight episodes of the second installment on December 17. Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Ciri of Cintra (Freya Allan), have gone through great difficulties in the recent plot, and surely season 3 will be no less intense when they have to face the new villain. (Possible season 3 spoilers)

The Witcher season 3 has just entered production. In late January, the team behind the fantasy drama released some photos on social media as they scouted possible locations in the middle of England’s thick forests that could serve as sets for upcoming episodes. It is expected that the cast will arrive in the coming months to start filming.

And it’s just that almost a couple of months have passed since season 2 premiered on Netflix, and there is already talk about the new villain of the third installment of the series. According to the specialized website, Redanian Intelligence, leaked the name of the next villain of The Witcher Witcher, which is known to fans of the written saga and games, but not to those who follow the drama on Netflix.

Through the auditions, the new report has leaked a new villain who will be hunting Ciri in The Witcher season 3. The character’s name is Ralf Blunden, better known as The Professor, a hit man known for doing anything when it comes to money, including murder. His nickname is due to the fact that the man who wears dark glasses frequently speaks extravagantly, to the point that what he says makes no sense.

The new character is described as an assassin and swordsman in both the books and the first game. And apparently, his arc in Netflix’s The Witcher will be carried away by the one recorded in the literary saga. This means that he will be hired to kill Ciri and Yennefer. If this is the case, they will first have to face Geralt of Rivia.

It’s important to remember that Redanian Intelligence is a very reliable source when it comes to The Witcher spoilers. The specialized site has previously served to tell fans what they should expect before the next episodes arrive on the Netflix platform. However, it should be noted that all the information provided by the page must be confirmed by the production of the drama.