The Witcher Season 3: They filter names and details of new characters in the drama

The Witcher, the historical fantasy drama starring Henry Cavill as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, appeared again on streaming platform Netflix on December 17, 2021, after being absent from fans’ screens since it debuted on Netflix. late 2019. With Season 3 in production, fans are treated to the first sneak peeks related to the new characters.

The series, which in addition to Cavill also stars Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla de Cintra, is currently taking the first steps in the production of season 3, whose story will come loaded with new characters, of which 10 were revealed, who could enter onstage when filming begins.

According to the specialized site The Illuminerdi, the audition process for season 3 of The Witcher is currently underway. And while the production chooses the actors who will play the new characters, a list of the casting call with the respective descriptions of each one was published. It is important to note that the producers use code names instead of the real ones, in order to keep the plans secret.

According to the report, The Witcher season 3 cast announcement includes Marylebone, described as a young woman of keen intelligence. And that despite her young age, she has a lot of experience, as she was forced to mature quickly in order to survive in this cruel world. There are suspicions that it is the character Milva, the one from the books. Likewise, Picadilly, second in line to the throne, is also mentioned in the list, but he is more of a scoundrel than a politician. He exudes a carefree air, but is actually cunning and full of strategies..

Among the secondary characters, at least eight in total were announced. The first of them is Valle de Maida, a large and powerful woman. She is a member of a girl group that you definitely don’t want to face. She sure of herself, and she believes that she is stronger than others. According to The Illuminerdi, Margarita Laux-Antille and Marti Södergren are possible characters in the game that fit the description.

On the other hand there is Angel, described as a royal messenger and a middle-aged gentleman who is tired of life and all the evil he has witnessed over the years. While Greenwich is a brave and loyal soldier, he is disappointed to discover that his companions are not as committed to the battle as he is. Parrocos also appears on the list, a teenager who has convinced herself that she is someone else, just to fulfill her dream.

Hampstead is a middle-aged woman married to a younger man for whom she has no feelings. She may have money, but she has no influence: no one cares about her opinions. And Victoria, she is a free spirit, hot-blooded, but with a good heart. While Euston will be a servant willing to hurt those who once hurt her. And lastly, the list also references Richmond, a musical artist who makes a living selling instruments, but is tired of customers who think they can do whatever they want with her.