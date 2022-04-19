The Witcher: Season 3 receives a change in its history and confuses fans

The Netflix platform has been revealing new details of what will be season 3 of The Witcher, which will feature new members in its cast and some changes and news in its history. However, according to the latest details, fans seem to be confused by what will happen in the new fantasy installment.

According to information revealed by the Netflix platform, actor Hugh Skinner will play Prince Radovid in season 3 of The Witcher, a character who is more important in video game lore than in the books that the series has been based on. by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Skinner’s character’s father, King Vizmir II of Redania, was assassinated during the coup in “A Time of Contempt,” and the country fell into chaos as a result. However, the events were actually orchestrated by Dijkstra and the court mage Philippa Eilhart, but thanks to the intervention of Prince Radovid the plans fell through.

Now, fans are confused by Radovid’s involvement in The Witcher Season 3 as a main character, since it is a story that belongs to video games. Also, that the character itself is much younger than Ciri herself (Freya Allan), but the actor who will play him is 37 years old, which is even more confusing.

This information that has been revealed suggests that Netflix will be making big changes to The Witcher’s story in regards to their books, moving them further away from them. But, many are hoping that the results themselves will be much better than what they have been showing in the first few seasons of the fantasy drama.

However, another change fans will see in the show’s story will be with one of the favorite characters, Ciri, who seems to be in a romantic relationship after escaping the hit on Artuza, opening a portal that throws her behind. the enemy lines in a desert where he almost died from the sun and dehydration.

Interestingly, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich herself has confirmed that The Witcher season 3 will explore Ciri’s sexuality, taking a very different approach than it is shown in Sapkowski’s books, so now she will do so from a more interesting point of view. feminine and that will help all viewers to reflect on your story.

“Historically, I found that a lot of fantasy has been written by men, for men,” Hissrich said.