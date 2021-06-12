The Witcher: Season 2 Wins Teaser With Ciri and Event is Revealed!

The Witcher: After a long wait, today (11), Netflix released a new teaser for The Witcher with Ciri in the spotlight! Check it out below:

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

And CD Projekt Red’s cryptic tweet did not bring a release date for the series, however, it was revealed that we will have a collaborative event between the developer and Netflix, which will be called WitcherCon and takes place on July 9th!

Will we have more information from the witcher series? Let us know in the comments section!