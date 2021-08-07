The Witcher: Season 2 Will Feature An Episode Based On A Short Story; Know More!

The Witcher: Through the Netflix Geeked profile, the streaming platform has confirmed that the premiere episode of Season 2 of The Witcher will be an adaptation of the short story “A Grain of Truth” written by Andrzej Sapkowski, author of the books on which the series is based.

In the excerpt from a promotional video about the production, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner of the series, took the opportunity to comment that the season as a whole will be focused on family relationships and that Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan) manage to form a relationship of father and daughter.

Season 2 of The Witcher will have a total of eight episodes, with all of them slated to premiere Dec. 17 on Netflix. In the plot, Geralt de Rivia is convinced that Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) did not survive the Battle of Sodden.

With that in mind, he takes Ciri to a safe haven, which is nothing more than her childhood home in Kaer Morhen, an ancient stronghold where wizards from a particular school trained. However, there is something much more powerful and at the same time dangerous within the princess, which consists of her own mysterious powers.

The Witcher: Learn more about Season 2 of the series

In the new series of episodes, besides Henry Cavill as Geralt de Rivia, Freya Allan as Princess Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, there are the appearances of Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Mecia Simson as Francesca and also Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.

“Um Grão de Veracidade” is the third story found in the compilation O Última Desejo, originally published in 1993. In the narrative, there is the strengthening of several interpersonal relationships, something that should also be explored in the series.

So stay tuned and be sure to check it out! Season 2 of The Witcher will be released on December 17th on Netflix streaming.

