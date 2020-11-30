The Witcher season 2: why does Geralt have white hair?

If Geralt has white hair in The Witcher, it’s for good reason!

While only one season of The Witcher was released on Netflix, it didn’t take until the second episode to realize that Geralt of Rivia didn’t have many friends. Perhaps in another life he could have bonded with Renfri, a witch he connects with through the story in The Witcher. In the meantime, the most formidable witcher on the show finds affection either with a prostitute, but above all and often with his horses, whom he has all decided to call Roach. Geralt de Riv was accompanied by one and the same horse in the first part; embodied by the handsome Zeus, a male presented as a mare. If he has chosen to name his fellow travelers by the same first name, it is not out of laziness or lack of creativity, the reason is deeper.

What you should know first of all is that Geralt’s horses are not called Roach in Andrzej Sapkowski’s books. His four-legged friends are called Płotka, the diminutive form of the word płoc, enough to reveal a certain form of affection towards them. In the series broadcast on Netflix, the first name Roach was chosen, a diminutive that refers to a species of small fish. If you are now wondering why all of his horses have the same nickname, it is actually because Geralt seeks to maintain some consistency in his life. More than 150 years old, the witcher has crossed all kinds of creatures on his way, but also many humans, animals … It is sometimes difficult for him to bond and remember who he really is, it is is why calling his horses by the same name is an anchor in his own humanity. As actor Henry Cavill once explained, “Roach is more than a horse,” it gives him a better understanding of his story. Season 2 of The Witcher will give us a new insight into Geralt’s personality, his handicap could be explored in the plot!



