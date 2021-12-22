The Witcher Season 2 Sweeps Netflix: More Than 140 Million Hours Watched In A Week

The Witcher: Netflix closes 2022 with big data. Season 2 of The Witcher sweeps its first week with more than 140 million hours watched. The Witcher Season 2 achieves high ratings in its first week. More than 142 million hours have been seen of the new adventures of Geralt de Rivia on Netflix. In fact, the second season takes the first position in the subscription ranking, followed by the first season with 49 million hours in the last seven days. Almost nothing. Public interest in the license reinforces its future, which is heading into a third season that is almost written.

What did we think of The Witcher Season 2?

The criticism of the first 6 chapters (without spoilers) has made it clear to us that “the witcher returns in style”. “The second season of The Witcher reminds us that we are facing a gray fantasy world: with creatures of terrifying imaginary, war as the epicenter of human miseries and heroes who are not guided by a pure sense of justice”, we said in our conclusions.

Henry Cavill, who carries the weight of the wolf on his shoulders, “understands and loves his character like no one else.” “And, of course, you cannot miss Yennefer, played by Anya Chalotra who knows how to give her the elegant and passionate acidity that the sorceress boasts, who also knows how to handle herself with ease in the most adverse situations. Its plot, linked to that of the wizards and the Capitol, is totally a display of creative freedoms and licenses with respect to the original work, and will surprise both book and video game lovers ”.

You can read the full review at this link. Remember that Season 2 of The Witcher is already in full on Netflix.