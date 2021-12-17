The Witcher Season 2: Showrunner gives details on filming difficulties

After a long wait of two years, The Witcher returns to Netflix screens to please its subscribers with the great and epic story of the sorcerer Geralt (Henry Cavill), and his adventures. This is how this drama has positioned itself as one of the biggest on the platform.

However, the production has had its challenges, as the showrunner for the series spoke about Ciri’s (Freya Allan) filming struggles. Although this second season has been highly anticipated by its fans, the production has had to deal with several problems during its development.

As we will recall, since the first season was released, the production had to cope with the continuous ups and downs of the pandemic. This in addition to causing delays during filming, the set also had to be completely closed on more than one occasion.

Fortunately, the cast and crew in general managed to work out the issues, having had experience overcoming challenges before. As this series is inspired by books, it was quite a challenge to cast a popular source material like this.

Stars must mirror their characters from the book to screen, have the range to incorporate their personalities into their performances, and of course have on-screen chemistry with their co-stars.

This last point was vital for Ciri, as she would spend most of her screen time with the series leader, Geralt de Rivia. Although at first they struggled to exceed expectations, they eventually found Freya Allan, the young star who took on the role.

It was then that the showrunner of the series Lauren Schmidt Hissrich assured that the character had gone through several changes before production. She admitted that “they had a lot of trouble finding Ciri,” as she explained: “She was originally written as an 11-year-old girl, and we looked and we looked and we looked, and then we started to think about the production restrictions to shoot with a little boy”. The same day that Freya Allan showed up to play her character in The Witcher, that’s when she was finally cast.