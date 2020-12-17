The Witcher season 2: revealed new footage of the shoot!

Netflix has just unveiled new footage from the shooting of season 2 of The Witcher. And the fans are dying of impatience!

You know this series, Henry Cavill is the star. And although he did get injured on Season 2 of The Witcher, it should be out soon. Netflix therefore broadcasts unpublished images of the shooting to make fans want! And it’s quite successful.

Netflix gives information in droplets. After revealing a large part of the cast, the platform gives clues about the next season. Because yes, the fans can’t wait to find out more. So on their Twitter account, Netflix publishes three images.

And for fans of The Witcher these clues should ring a bell. Indeed it is a collection of swords, medallions bearing the symbol of the School of Wolves but also a banner bearing the badge of the elven army Scoia’tael.

On Twitter, Netflix writes, “We have a little Christmas present for you. Here are a few glances from the filming of season 2 of The Witcher. And indeed, clues are scattered all over the place.

THE WITCHER: INDICES FOR SEASON 2

But if we had to remember just one shot of these 3, it would be the second. Because it is the delight of fans of The Witcher series. Why ? Because it unveils the very first photo of the Scoia’tael, a group of warriors, non-humans.

This army includes elves, dwarves but also Hobbits. Apparently, she would be very virulent towards the Northern Kingdoms. Because it fights for the freedom of non-humans. These are often seen as inferior to others. Racism is a very present subject in the series.

So we can’t wait to see what this army will do in season 2 of The Witcher. She may well be related to the beautiful Francesca Findabair, an elven princess. We must not forget that she is a very powerful magician but also that she is responsible for the wars between elves and humans.



