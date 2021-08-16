The Witcher – Season 2: Reveal New Details of The First Episode

The Witcher – Season 2: Followers of the Netflix series can now learn about new aspects related to Episode 1 of this new season. Word from your showrunner.The Witcher series is one of the most popular in the Netflix catalog at the media level. Fans of novels, video games and epic fantasy series in general have here a bet with high production values ​​that will be complemented by Season 2, whose premiere will take place on December 17, 2021. Its showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, has shared new details from Episode 1.

Netflix and will release the next-gen patch this year

“A Grain of Truth”, name of Episode 1 – Season 2 of The Witcher

The official Netflix account Geeked has been the channel chosen to present this brief synopsis of the episode, A Grain of Truth. “It was the worst kept secret we’ve ever had, but we are adapting A Grain of Truth for the opening of the second season of The Witcher,” begins Hissrich.

“After the first season, I thought we had lost the opportunity to finish the short stories. And instead, we were able to adapt this story and introduce Ciri to it. It is the story of a father and daughter who meet in a place that does not feel safe for them. And of course we have Nivellen, played by the incomparable Kristofer Hivju. We will be able to explore his character and his backstory with Geralt. It’s the perfect starter for season two because it’s about family; about the secrets we keep from each other and the monsters that we sometimes carry within, ”she expands.

The Witcher – Season 2 premieres on Netflix December 17

Season 2 of The Witcher series is coming to Netflix with the promise of offering “New stories, new monsters and much more mayhem.” Freya Allan (Ciri) and Paul Bullion (Lambert) were the protagonists of the first images shown on a snowy stage, accompanied by actor Joey Batey. After numerous delays in planning the filming of the second season episodes by COVID-19, it will be this December 17, 2021 when we can start watching the new episodes. In principle, they will all be released on the same day and there will be a total of 8 episodes.

On the other hand, Netflix is ​​also working on The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series that will consist of six parts and will be set 1200 years before the beginning of Geralt of Rivia’s adventure in the Northern Kingdoms. Finally, The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare, an animated short with a premiere scheduled for this August 23.