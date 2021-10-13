The Witcher: Season 2 Poster Reinforces Geralt’s Mission

The Witcher: This Wednesday, the 13th, Henry Cavill released an unpublished poster of the 2nd season of The Witcher. Since the last episode of the series aired, fans have been looking forward to the premiere of the new season.

Cavill used his Instagram account to introduce the news to his followers. In the caption, he used traditional hashtags from the show and marked the official profile of the show.

In the image, we can see Geralt, the actor’s character, in powerful armor with a sword in his hand. In the background of the hunter, there is still the phrase “Destined to Protect”, one of Geralt’s mottos during the series, as he commonly tries to protect his friends and family.

The Witcher debuted in 2019 and is based on the book series of the same name by writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The great success of the show made Netflix confirm a 3rd season of the series even before the second aired.

The new episodes from the production will hit the streaming service on December 17th.

