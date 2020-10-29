The Witcher season 2: photo reveals Nilfgaardian armor

Some new photos from season 2 of The Witcher, from Netflix, show that the Nilfgaardian armor, criticized by fans of the books during season 1 of the series, will be redesigned for the next episodes.

The photos were shared by Redanian Intelligence, which provided images of Fountains Abbey in England, where The Witcher season 2 is being filmed.

It is possible to see actor Eamon Farren in a new armor, which includes the Nilfgaardian coat of arms, in addition to carrying the winged helmet of Cahir, his character, who also has a design that is substantially different from that seen throughout the 1st season of The Witcher.

Check out:

The armor designs seen in the first episodes of the series were signed by Tim Aslam, who explained that the initial idea was to convey the state of Nilfgaard before his rise. It is worth remembering that, at that time, leaked photos of the armor circulated on the internet before the series premiere and were not well received by the public.

For the second season of The Witcher, Tim Aslam was replaced by costume designer Lucinda Wright. Netflix has also released a series of photos from the series in recent weeks, featuring new costumes from the characters of Geralt de Rivia (played by Henry Cavill), Yennefer de Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Jaskier (Joey Batey).

Apparently, the new season of the series will debut only in the second half of 2021, with strong emotions related to the plot and the characters. Just like the first wave of episodes, the 2nd season will be based on the writings of Andrzej Sapkowski to continue the fantasy narrative.

What did you think of the new armor? Be sure to tell us by the comments!



