The Witcher Season 2: Kristofer Hivju Shares How He Became Nivellen

The Witcher: Kristofer Hivju literally transformed into Nivellen to play him in the second season of The Witcher on Netflix. Thus it materialized. The Witcher continues to unravel the secrets of season 2. After having known the feelings of Freya Allan when embodying Ciri, she now has the turn of one of the colorful characters of the series: Nivellen. The boar man is played by Kristofer Hivju, known to all for his work on Game of Thrones. The actor has shared what was the creative process behind him. You can see the video at the top of this news.

Nivellen, one of the proper names of the second season of The Witcher

Hivju describes Nivellen as a “kind, funny and a little reserved” character. This mix of wild boar, bear and human possesses magical qualities that he employs during his encounter with Geralt de Rivia and Ciri. Some may think that his presence was built entirely in digital form. Nothing is further from reality. The characterization team went through a great transformation process to make Hivju transform into the furry one.

“Treating the physical side of Nivellen was a long process. He required the work of many people to do it. Since I had not worked with prosthetics, Barry Gower and his amazing team made a mold of my body to make the suit. It fit me like a glove, as if it had been made on me. I felt that I could express myself ”, reveals Hivju.

Together with Paul, his movement coach, they studied the behavior of bears and wild boars to transfer them to performance. “We look for animal movements but gentle, because Nivellen is a gentleman,” he emphasizes.

Therefore, what his companions saw during filming was Nivellen’s body in great detail … except his face. That part was uncovered for the facial capture of Hivju. Each grimace, look and gesture was reflected: “The only thing done by computer is the face because I could not put on the face of a wild boar. My face was exposed with a camera that captured my facial expressions. That gave him realism when interpreting with other actors, because there was eye contact, “he concludes.