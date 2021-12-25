The Witcher Season 2: Know Which Death Was Destined For Another Character

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner of this program full of fantasies and action, in recent days has been clarifying details of the recent installment that premiered through Netflix platforms, where she revealed that originally one of the deaths experienced in this second season was for another important character. Spoiler alert!

Netflix’s The Witcher premiered in December 2019 before becoming one of the first major television seasons in the streamer’s history. As previously revealed, the first season adopted the stories of The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, which is why it is now considered that the true beginning of Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) It is now in its second installment.

In the second episode of this second season, we saw Geralt and Ciri arrive at a very important place in the universe of this story, it was precisely Kaer Morhen, the old Witcher castle and Geralt’s childhood home. However, despite symbolizing a great moment, the series made some significant alterations to the material.

One of the most notable details was the atrocious fate of Eskel (Basil Eidenbenz), who transforms into a random monster and is killed in the halls of Kaer Morhen before viewers and Ciri have a chance to meet him.

However, the most shocking revelation in this installment was that of showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich who confessed that Eskel’s death in episode 2 was originally for John. She thus detailed it in one of the interviews:

“Well, we knew we had to kill someone in that episode. We knew we wanted a monster to come into Kaer Morhen and have something to do with Ciri, and both Geralt and Vesemir and the brothers realize that bringing this girl to their Witcher castle is going to fundamentally change things. And in all honesty, the first version of the script that we wrote was a new Witcher that we had never met before, never heard of, and all of a sudden, we thought, Oh. Our audience will meet Coen, Lambert, Eskel and John. Who is going to die John is going to die. So we think very hard about it, and I know there are fans who love Eskel and who feel like why would we do that? But honestly, his death is what changes everything for Geralt ”.

Of course, this untimely death transformed Eskel’s personality, making him look resentful and belligerent rather than jovial as in the books. In the original story, Eskel plays a prominent role in both raising Ciri.

There is no doubt that for a series that repeatedly seeks to stick to the original script, the production’s decision to assassinate Eskel seems truly wrong, as many of the fans expected to see him turn into a tree.