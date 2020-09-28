The Witcher Season 2 Is Coming: Full Details

Season 2 shootings of the Netflix series The Witcher, which found itself a wide audience with its first season, started. We have brought together all the known details such as the cast of the new season, the story of the series and the planned release date for you.

Netflix released the first season of the long-awaited The Witcher in December last year, and the series found a lot of attention on the agenda. The second season began to be spoken for The Witcher, which received full marks from its audience, and the shooting of the new season of the second season, which was approved for the first season, started in February 2020. However, the sets were suspended due to the pandemic, and naturally, The Witcher team postponed the shooting to a later date.

A good news came from The Witcher front recently; Season 2 shooting resumed on August 17th. With the start of shooting, news about the new season of the series started to come one by one. Let’s take a look at the cast of The Witcher Season 2, what kind of story we will watch and the planned release date.

Let’s remember first; What did the first season tell us?

The Witcher series is based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novel series of the same name, and the first season we watch is based on the story of the second book of the series, The Last Wish. Although The Last Wish is the second book published, it ranks first chronologically.

The first season consisted of eight episodes in total. The timeline of this season, where we watch the story of Geralt of Rivia, our creature hunter hero with supernatural powers, Yennefer, a powerful and impressive sorcerer, and princess Ciri, is a bit different from what we are used to, but ultimately these characters cross paths.

The intersection of Geralt and Ciri’s paths at the end of the first season, which tells us more about the dark and dangerous universe of The Witcher and the stories of the characters, winking at the events that await us in the second season.

What story will The Witcher present in season 2?

The most important step for the second season of the series was taken at the end of the first season, as we mentioned above. Now Geralt and Ciri are together. In season two, Geralt will take Ciri under his protection and help him learn to use his special powers.

At the same time, we will learn more about the history of Geralt’s character in the new season and we will have the chance to watch what kind of story lies behind this mysterious and somewhat aggressive character. Ciri, on the other hand, will turn a new page, leaving behind his past, family and all the hard days he has lived, and will establish a new “family”.

Yennefer, on the other hand, seems to have to struggle to recover for a while after the battle he fought at the end of the first season. However, Yennefer, who shows us how strong a character he is, will begin to regain his strength in the new season and will appear with his unshakable place in the story.

At the same time, the timeline of the story will be more linear in season 2, according to an interview with the creator of the series, Lauren Hissrich, to Business Insider. In the first season, we will encounter less time travels in the second season to give the stories of all the characters more in depth.

Season 2 will mainly be based on the novel Blood of Elves, but will also feature some touches from The Last Wish, the source of the first season, and The Sword of Destiny, the first book to be published.

Who will be in the cast in the new season of The Witcher?

In the new season, many new characters will be added to the series and the story will expand. There will be no change in the main characters we see on the screen. Henry Cavill as Geralt, Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer announced that they will continue without any change.

The new names to be included in the series are as follows;

Yasen Atour as Coen

Agnes Bjorn as Vereena

Paul Bullion as Lambert

Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen

Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel

Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia

Mecia Simson as Francesca

Let’s take a brief look at our new characters:

Each of the new characters consists of names that have definitely appeared in the books or game series. Coen and Lambert characters are two characters who train Ciri in sword training. But of course, it is not clear to what extent these two characters will affect the story and how often they will appear in the series.

The character of Vereena is a mysterious woman who speaks a language no one knows about. This woman, who falls in love with the character Nivellen, played by Kristofer Hivju, is also thought to have some secrets hiding. Nivellen is a man who has been turned into a monster by a woman and has to wait for the woman who will fall in love with him to get rid of this appearance. How these two characters’ paths will intersect with Geralt and the others is a matter of curiosity.

Eskel is another Witcher that Geralt grew up with and highly valued. Lydia, who will be revived by Aisha Fabienne Ross, is a wizard who can only communicate through telepathy because she is cursed. Francesca is also an elf, whom we had the chance to meet only in a small place in the game series.

How all these new characters will be included in the story, how permanent they will be, of course, are the details we will learn only when we watch the series. However, it would not be wrong to say that very colorful and different characters are waiting for us in the new season.

When will The Witcher Season 2 be released?

The planned date for the second season of the series, before the disruptions due to the pandemic, were the first months of 2021. Lauren Hissrich said in a statement on the subject that they gave the show’s crew the time they needed and did not want to rush into any phase of the series’ production.

Although a clear date has not been given yet, it is thought that the new season will be released in the last quarter of 2021 due to the disruptions caused by the delay of shooting. For clearer information on this subject, we may have to wait at least for the completion of the shooting and the post-production phase. We will be sharing with you all the explanations to be made about the publication date.

Have you taken a look at Netflix’s The Witcher map and timeline?

Netflix shared a map for those who were confused while watching the first season, and for those who had difficulty understanding what was going on because time was not linear. With The Witcher coming back to the agenda with the start of the shooting of the new season, if you want to go through the events and take a short journey to the details of the story, you can click here to check the map and timeline of The Witcher.



