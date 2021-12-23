The Witcher Season 2: Henry Cavill’s Blunt Response to Fan Criticism

The Witcher, the historical fantasy drama from the streaming platform Netflix, premiered in 2019 with eight episodes and has since become one of the fan-favorite series. After a long absence, the show returned to screens with season 2 on December 17.

Season 2 of The Witcher is now available on Netflix and arrived showing Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) on his journey with Cirilla de Cintra (Freya Allan) to Kaer Morhen, the witch school where the princess will be preparing to enter in the world of magic, from the hand of the best teachers. This new installment was undoubtedly developed according to the request of the fans.

Recall that season 1 of The Witcher was very confusing for most viewers, due to the entanglement with the division in time line causing the frustration and subsequent constant complaint of fans of the drama, who did not find it interesting at all. That is why, during a recent interview, Henry Cavill spoke about it by offering a forceful response.

Fortunately, Season 2 of The Witcher arrived with the planned changes. New characters were presented with their respective story arcs, and without the obstacles caused by the timelines, which previously prevented a clear analysis of what was happening during the development of the plot.

It was during an interview last Friday when Henry Cavill spoke to Digital Spy and reflected on fan complaints related to the confusion caused by the timelines in the first season of The Witcher. The actor supported viewers in this by claiming that the discomfort they felt was totally fair. This was said by the star in the speech:

“I think it’s fair. Absolutely fair. It’s hard to keep track of those things, especially when you’re following three characters. Even if you know the lore, they’re two of the characters in a completely original story. Keeping up is tricky.”

Fans were quite divided on the topic of the timeline in 2019, with some enjoying the eerie vibe it brought to the show, and others feeling alienated by it. At that time, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich explained on Reddit the situation that plagued fans, referring to the short stories about Geralt, which preceded the novels of the literary saga. This said:

“The narrative structure was put in place so that we could tell Geralt’s short stories, while Ciri and Yennefer could also be part of the action.”

Over the weekend, the creator and showrunner of the Netflix drama admitted that The Witcher season 2 was easier than the first installment, while also validating the opinion of the fans saying that she loves interacting with them and keeps listening. what they are saying.