The Witcher season 2: Henry Cavill show Geralt’s new lool

After the success of the debut season, the series The Witcher is already in the process of recording the 2nd season. There is still no forecast for the launch of the new episodes, but the actor Henry Cavill left a little taste for the fans by divulging the new look of Geralt de Rivia for the second season of the series.

Henry Cavill’s publication

The American actor used Instagram to show the public how the wizard will be dressed. Along with the images, Cavill added a caption with an excerpt from the book written by Andrzej Sapkowski, author of The Witcher:

“It may happen, said the white-haired man a moment later, that his comrades or close friends may ask what happened to these bad men. Tell them that the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they must keep looking over their shoulders. One day they will look back and see the Wolf. ”- From Andrzej Sapkowski’s writings

Geralt de Rivia’s new style

The new armor of the wizard was created by costume designer Lucinda Wright, who left the look somewhat different from that of the 1st season. The new outfit looks like a combination of Batman’s robes and armor from medieval times.

As you can see above, Geralt’s old garment had high shoulders and many silver dots across the surface. The new one, on the other hand, has less silver points, focuses more on a matte black color and adjusted the regions of the chest, abdomen, shoulders and forearm to resemble more armor. In addition, he removed that huge “X” of fabric that was in the front.

There is still no expectation for the premiere of season 2 of The Witcher, which should end filming in February 2021.



