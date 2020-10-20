The Witcher season 2: Henry Cavill releases his image

Actor Henry Cavill remains firm and strong – literally – in his preparation to play the wizard Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of The Witcher on Netflix.

Cavill released an image on his personal Instagram, showing the place where he has been doing his physical preparation for the character.

The actor has done some runs in the Lake District, a national park in the northwest of England, which is known for having many lakes, mountains and routes that demand more from the athlete who runs the place, for having a more rugged relief. The place has become, as the actor himself defined, one of his three favorite places in the world.

Check out the photo shared by Henry Cavill

“Training for The Witcher focuses on three main aspects … speed, explosive power and fitness. What can hurt! I haven’t had the opportunity to run for miles uphill since Gibraltar, many years ago! But there is no better place to return to that pace than the Lake District, here at home in the UK. This place has just become one of my top 3 favorite places in the world! I absolutely love it, ”said the actor in the image caption.

In early October, Henry Cavill had already shared, also on his Instagram, the first official image of him dressed as Geralt in season 2 of The Witcher. The image presented the new armor that the wizard will wear next season.

There is still no expectation for the premiere of season 2 of The Witcher, which should end filming in February 2021.



