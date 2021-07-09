The Witcher: Season 2 Gets Premiere Date And New Teaser

The Witcher: This Friday (9), fans of The Witcher could follow an exclusive event about the series, the Witchercon. During the event, Netflix finally took the opportunity to confirm the release date for the second season: December 17th.
In addition, fans were able to check out a small teaser, which gives clues to the possible monster that will appear in the plot, Leshy. In the games that originated the series, the entity is a forest spirit that has a deer’s head.
The production also revealed the titles of all episodes of the season:
Leshy confirmed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/CY4xVmUhQP
— Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) July 9, 2021
Episode 1 – A Grain of Truth
Episode 2 – Kaer Morhen
Episode 3 – What Is Lost
Episode 4 – Redanian Intelligence
Episode 5 – Turn Your Back
Episode 6 – Dear Friend
Episode 7 – Voleth Meir
Episode 8 – [REDACTED]