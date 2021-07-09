The Witcher: Season 2 Gets Premiere Date And New Teaser

The Witcher: This Friday (9), fans of The Witcher could follow an exclusive event about the series, the Witchercon. During the event, Netflix finally took the opportunity to confirm the release date for the second season: December 17th.

In addition, fans were able to check out a small teaser, which gives clues to the possible monster that will appear in the plot, Leshy. In the games that originated the series, the entity is a forest spirit that has a deer’s head.

The production also revealed the titles of all episodes of the season:

Leshy confirmed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/CY4xVmUhQP — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) July 9, 2021

Episode 1 – A Grain of Truth

Episode 2 – Kaer Morhen

Episode 3 – What Is Lost

Episode 4 – Redanian Intelligence

Episode 5 – Turn Your Back

Episode 6 – Dear Friend

Episode 7 – Voleth Meir

Episode 8 – [REDACTED]