The Witcher season 2: Geralt faces a mysterious threat!

In season 2 of The Witcher, Geralt will face a whole new threat! Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more straight away!

Geralt will face a mysterious threat in season 2 of The Witcher.

Fans of The Witcher can rejoice!

Indeed, after unveiling unpublished images of the shooting of season 2, Netflix has reserved a new surprise for fans of The Witcher.

Yes, this holiday season, the video on demand platform has decided to spoil fans of the series, by revealing some crisp info regarding the plot of the next season.

Indeed, on one of its Twitter accounts, Netflix shared the first page of the script for season 2 of The Witcher, with the caption: “Where will The Witcher take us this season?” ”

And guess what: According to the script, the Netflix series should feature a rather mysterious new threat.

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more straight away!

GERALT FACING A MYSTERIOUS THREAT IN THE WITCHER SEASON 2!

Geralt will have to face a new threat in The Witcher!

In any case, that’s what the first page of the season 2 script seems to indicate.

Indeed, the sequence presented in this first page features Geralt de Riv and a trader accompanied by his family. As the merchant despairs of not finding a place to sleep with his loved ones, he and his family are suddenly attacked by a “mysterious presence.”

Geralt’s voice is heard then: “I was supposed to end up alone, wasn’t I? So, would I finally start to be afraid? “.

So, is the Witcher present alongside the family? Or will he come across this mysterious force in person later in the series? But above all: what is this new threat capable of?

One thing is certain, we can’t wait to discover the sequel to The Witcher!



