The Witcher Season 2: Freya Allan (Ciri) Reviews The Transformation Of The Character

The Witcher: A video behind the scenes allows us to know the creative process of Freya Allan to take the role of Ciri in the second season of The Witcher. Season 2 of The Witcher has left us the growing prominence of Ciri. Freya Allan, the actress behind the witch apprentice, has shared with her followers how her process has been to bring it to life. Unlike in the first season, the young woman learns the trade in every way, and therefore she must adapt her physical form to her talent with the sword. You can see the video in the header of this news.

Freya Allan (Ciri): ‘”I love stunts”

“Before we started shooting, we had to train a lot. It is very difficult to learn to use the sword, ”reveals Allan. “I started practicing the basics, and when they taught me the choreographies I put them into practice and it was much easier that way. I love stunts, they are very funny. ”

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, executive producer and showrunner of the series, has also confessed how she felt when watching Allan shoot the action scenes. “Watching Freya Allan do the obstacle course and get knocked off the ground so many times was unbelievable and terrifying. She loved it, ”she concludes.

Allan claims that she was “very picky” about the wardrobe. She imagined what Ciri would wear and she acted accordingly. “I wanted the main costume to have a sloppy air, as if it had been improvised. But I also liked the corset and how it gave a touch of femininity to the ensemble ”.

She remembers that the second season of The Witcher is now available in full on Netflix. For the production company it has been a success in its first week, rising to the first position of the subscription with more than 142 million hours of viewing. The fever for the adventures of Geralt of Rivia will continue with a third season that is almost completely written.