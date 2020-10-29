The Witcher season 2: does Dandelion also have powers?

The mystery behind the eternal youth of the Dandelion character has finally been unraveled.

“Throw a dime at the Witcher! O fertile valley, O fertile valley.” That’s it, do you have it in mind again? This winter 2019 hit is of course owed to the character of Dandelion in the series The Witcher, the somewhat clumsy traveling companion of Geralt de Riv played by Joey Batey. His talents as a speaker and singer aren’t the only things fans have noticed about him, however. It is also his ability to stay young in all circumstances that has remained in people’s minds. You may have missed this detail, but from episode to episode, Dandelion doesn’t seem to get old.

Yet the plot of Season 1 of The Witcher spans many years. It didn’t take more than that for fans to speculate that Dandelion was also a magical being. This theory, however, was denied by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Dandelion lacks powers that allow him to never grow old, his eternal youth is simply due to a production error. “Dandelion has always been a special case, because he would have aged a lot this season. No, he just has really good genes, clearly.” she explained in an interview with TV Line. Dandelion might not even have time to get old, if this study suggesting Netflix could cancel The Witcher after Season 2 is right.



