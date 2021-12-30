The Witcher Season 2 Boasts Digital Effects In A Spectacular Comparison

The Witcher: The second season of The Witcher has once again had the help of special effects to create the Geralt of Rivia universe on Netflix. Netflix has shared how special effects influence the second season of The Witcher. During the video we see how the film sets look in real life compared to the final result. Green chromas and editing work are key to shaping the magical universe around Geralt de Rivia, Ciri and others. We recommend that you watch the video in full screen to appreciate the details; You will find it at the head of this news.

The Witcher Season 2: “The witcher returns in style”

The conclusions of our review about this season point high, as we anticipated days before its premiere. “The second season of The Witcher reminds us that we are facing a gray fantasy world: with creatures of terrifying imaginary, war as the epicenter of human miseries and heroes who are not guided by a pure sense of justice”, we said .

Henry Cavill, who carries the weight of the wolf on his shoulders, “understands and loves his character like no one else.” “And, of course, you cannot miss Yennefer, played by Anya Chalotra who knows how to give her the elegant and passionate acidity that the sorceress boasts, who also knows how to handle herself with ease in the most adverse situations. Its plot, linked to that of the wizards and the Capitol, is totally a display of creative freedoms and licenses with respect to the original work, and will surprise both book and video game lovers ”. You can read the full review at this link.

The production company celebrated the success in audience with compelling data. During its opening week, more than 142 million hours were viewed, a figure that boosted the laggards from the first season, with 49 million in the same slot. The future of the series is assured: a third season is on the way and is almost written.