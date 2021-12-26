The Witcher Season 2: Appearance of this character is the new complaint from fans

The Witcher, the hit fantasy drama that premiered in 2019, reappeared on fan screens on December 17 with episodes of season 2 through the streaming platform Netflix, once again showing Geralt of Rivia, the mercenary monster hunter played by Henry Cavill, plunging into a new adventure alongside Freya Allan’s Princess Cirilla de Cintra, in this story inspired by Andrzej Sapkowski’s literary saga. (SOME SPOILERS)

After two years absent from fan screens, The Witcher finally returned and brought Geralt de Riivia and Ciri to Kaer Morhen, the mountainous fortress where the teachers of the witch school live, but not before confronting the dangers. that lurked along the way. There, Cavill’s character was reunited with those who have been his family for so long and with whom he learned everything he knows.

Recall that The Witcher fans were upset after watching season 1 of the drama, due to the confusion generated by the inclusion of a large number of jumps in the timeline. Fortunately, viewers received the response in the second installment that just premiered, as the creator and showrunner addressed the complaint and thus made the most recent episodes more understandable.

However, after quickly devouring The Witcher season 2, fans complained again. But, this time due to a significant change in one of the characters, regarding how he is described in Andrzej Sapkowski’s original story and the way he was presented in the series. They say that in the second installment of the Netflix television adaptation, it is different.

It turns out that based on the books, the second season of The Witcher includes the death of Geralt’s friend Eskel, played by Basil Eidenbenz. While the witcher was portrayed as more charming in the first season, in this new installment, Eskel appears to be different, and fans did not fail to notice him.

In response to early fan reactions, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said she cannot “stay away” from fan opinions and will hold a question and answer session after the holiday period to answer detailed questions about this new one. complaint. Also, she promised that this problem will be solved in season 3 of The Witcher.

Hissrich is always attentive to the opinion of The Witcher fans, so she went to the social network twitter recalling once again her curiosity to know what they think. She also hinted that fans will know more about Eskel’s death and the relationship between Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri when the drama returns with the next season, which will begin filming in 2022.

“I want to assure you that I hear you, that you are not screaming into the void. But I don’t have time, or shouldn’t take THIS time, to get into a long debate about why Eskel died, or when G / Y / C will join. (Psst S3) “.