The Witcher: School Of The Lynx Creator Talks About Choosing CDPR

The Witcher: The confirmation that the new game in The Witcher series will address the School of the Lynx took many fans by surprise. After all, unlike other schools like Wolf, Cat and Viper, Lynx doesn’t exist in the franchise’s official canon, having been a fan creation of Geralt’s saga.

The creator of the new group of wizards, identified as SMiki55, gave an interview to Eurogamer this Thursday (24) explaining about the creative process. One of the aspects he mentioned was the surprise to see CD Projekt Red taking into account his fanfic to create the plot of the new title.

“We [fanfiction writers] do not claim to have terms like ‘School of [insert animal here]’ and anyone is free to make their own Witcher school without taking our ideas into consideration – including CD Projekt.”

The author also commented that despite having thought about the emergence of the new school, the creation was done collectively by fans. “The roots were planted by Witcher190 [a user of The Witcher wiki], who found fanart of the locket and created the ‘School of the Lynx’ page that basically said, ‘this article is free for anyone to edit’. The locket looked like cool and somehow prompted me to come up with a story for it.”

SMiki55 explained that he decided to write a story of Lambert and Keira creating the Lynx School because he “shipped” the duo and therefore wanted to give them “things to do” after the Witcher 3 version of the happy ending.

As the franchise’s fan wiki points out, the school emerged from the members of the Cat School who decided to band together to recover Dyn Marv’s caravan from Nilfgaard’s soldiers. Additionally, Lambert created the group to honor his friend Aiden and honor his legacy.