The Witcher Saga, On Offer At GOG: All Its Games At A Bargain Price

The Witcher: On the occasion of the announcement of the new installment of The Witcher saga, CD Projekt RED announces a promotion with discounts on the entire series for PC. The announcement of a new installment of The Witcher saga, which marks the beginning of a new video game saga in the Witcher series, has led CD Projekt to include in its GOG Games Festival – Spring Edition promotion the so-called CD Projekt RED – Ultimate Red Collection, with discounts of up to 85% on all games in The Witcher saga and Cyberpunk 2077, his latest work, with a 50% discount.

As usual in GOG, CD Projekt’s PC video game store, the titles included in its catalog and in the promotion -which includes discounts on more than 3,500 titles- do not include DRM, the controversial digital rights management system that sometimes it compromises performance. The CD Projekt RED – Ultimate Red Collection promotion does not leave any game out, as we will see below.

To be highlighted, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition for 10 euros (with a 79% discount) or Cyberpunk 2077 for 29.99 euros (50% discount). The promotion will be active until next April 4 at 14:00 (CET).

All The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 games, on sale at GOG

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition for 10 euros (80% discount)
Cyberpunk 2077 for 29.99 euros (50% discount)
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition for 2.99 euros (85% discount)
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition for 1.19 euros (85% discount)
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales for 5.99 euros (70% discount)
The Witcher 3: Wild for 5.99 euros (80% discount)
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition for 1.99 euros (85% discount)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Expansion Pass for 7.49 euros (70% discount)
The Witcher Adventure Game for 1.49 euros (85% discount)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine for 5.99 euros (70% discount)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone for 2.99 euros (70% discount)
GWENT: The Witcher Card Game – Free on GOG
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Free DLC Program – Free on GOG

The next Witcher game has no release date and we don’t know how far along its development is. It will arrive soon on platforms to be determined.

