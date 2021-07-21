The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Wins Full Netflix Teaser

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Netflix released, this Wednesday (21), the 1st full teaser of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The film in anime format will be released on August 23 on the streaming platform.

Named in Brazil as The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the production will tell the story of the character Vesemir, the mentor of protagonist Geralt de Rivia.

The anime is scripted by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the same screenwriter as the live-action series on Netflix, and is directed by Kwang Il Han (The Death of Superman and Avatar: The Legend of Korra).

“The world of The Witcher expands in this origin story. Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir – a brash young wizard who escaped a life of poverty to kill monsters for money. But when a strange new monster begins to terrorize a politically charged realm, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to face the demons of his past,” reads the official synopsis.

In addition to the movie, The Witcher: Blood Origin series will be another work derived from Netflix. In this case, Blood Origin will be a prequel that will address the cataclysmic event called “Conjunction of the Spheres”, which brought magic to the fantastic universe.