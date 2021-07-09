The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf – Film Gets Release Date On Netflix

The Witcher: This Friday (9), Netflix announced the release date of the movie The Witcher – Nightmare of the Wolf – which also won a poster and a teaser during WitcherCon, an event dedicated to the franchise. The animation will be available on the streaming service from August 23rd.

The story takes place before the events of the main series, released in 2019, following the paths of Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir. The synopsis says that Vesemir was an arrogant young wizard who loved to kill monsters for money, but everything changes when a new threat to the Continent arises.

Watch the trailer:

The production is a partnership between Netflix and Studio Mir, responsible for the animation of Avatar: The Legend of Korra, and produced by the showrunner of the series starring Henry Cavill, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

The franchise is expanding and already has another prequel confirmed, starring Michelle Yeoh, which will set 1,200 years before Geralt and will be called The Witcher: Blood Origin, with no release date yet.

The 2nd season of the series also had a teaser released during the event and will arrive on the platform on December 17th.

Looking forward to The Witcher’s releases?