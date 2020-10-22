The Witcher: new behind-the-scenes footage shows Ciri

The second season is still filming, which has had to extend its calendar due to the stoppage caused by the coronavirus.

Netflix has canceled many series in recent months, but The Witcher is not one of them. His new goose that laid the golden eggs triumphed with its first season, although those in charge are still working hard to complete the filming of season 2. Like many other audiovisual projects, it has suffered the hit of the coronavirus, which caused the paralysis of the recording, to the point that the filming plan will last until early 2021. Just Jared has shared new screenshots of the recording, in which Ciri and Yennefer can be seen.

Although there is no context in the images, we can see Ciri bleeding from the eye, while the second snapshot rides alongside the sorceress. The relationship between the two characters is well known from the books, as Geralt of Rivia contacts Yennefer to help the princess control the magical powers that bubble within her. It remains to be seen how the creative team led by Lauren S. Hissrich, who will also act as showrunner in this second season, solves it.

When does season 2 premiere?

Netflix’s The Witcher premiere does not have a specific date. It was initially announced that the series would return to the platform in 2021, but without specifying anything else about it. It is unknown if the delays derived from the coronavirus epidemic will end up moving the calendar in one way or another. Be that as it may, the saga created by Andrezj Sapkoski has a lot of life ahead of it.

Not surprisingly, the series team announced two new projects. The first of them is The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, nothing more and nothing less than a prequel starring Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor. Of course, Henry Cavill will not have any role, as it takes place years before the events of the main series. The second product is The Witcher: Blood Origin, a live action prequel.



