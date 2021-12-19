The Witcher (Netflix): Season 3 Warms Up; Will Be Based On Hate Time

The Witcher: The third season of the popular Geralt de Rivia series will be a long time coming, but its showrunner has big plans for it. We tell you the first details. Just a couple of days ago, the second and long-awaited second season of The Witcher, the popular series based on the adventures of Geralt de Rivia, Ciri and company, was released on Netflix. Many users have not even finished watching it, but Season 3 is already beginning to leave us some promising details: it has been its showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich in a chat with the TechRadar medium, who has confirmed that “the creative process has already begun” and who, once with the scripts under his belt, wants to make sure it’s “the perfect season.”

Season 3 of The Witcher on Netflix will be based on Hate Time, the second novel in The Witcher Saga written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Coincidentally, it is Hissrich’s favorite book. Of course, beyond raising the expectation among Geralt’s fans, she has also warned that its release date is still far away: “it won’t come soon.”

The Witcher Season 2: the witcher returns in style

In MeriStation we offered you our review of 6 first chapters (the second season has a total of 8). You can read it at the following link, and then we leave you a fragment of our conclusions: “despite the disconcerting licenses, we do smile at the moments that are true to the Geralt de Rivia saga, with some nice winks to certain scenes iconic. There is even some moment that, being aware that it cannot have a dignified translation to the screen, they have been solved with ease (“My dear friend”). And, above all, the second season of The Witcher reminds us that we are facing a gray fantasy world: with creatures of terrifying imaginary, war as the epicenter of human miseries and heroes who are not guided by a pure sense of justice ”.

The Witcher is available on Netflix; you can now enjoy its first two full seasons. As for the third, there is still no estimated launch window.