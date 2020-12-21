The Witcher: Netflix revela logo de novo anime spin-off

Continuing the online promotion called #Witchmas, in which Netflix has released new materials from The Witcher, fans were introduced to the logo of the spin-off anime from Geralt’s series, entitled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

The disclosure, once again, was made through Twitter, with a short video showing the traditional symbol of the School of the Wolf, to which Geralt de Rivia and Vesemir belong, but this time with a more demonic aspect.

Check out:

About The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Few details have been released about the new production. So far, we know that the animation will delve into the past of Vesemir, Kaer Morhen’s most experienced wizard, and a new character who will appear in Season 2 of The Witcher.

Vesemir was Geralt’s chief instructor in his youth. Geralt also sees Vesemir as a father figure.

In the original series, Vesemir will be played by Kim Bodnia, who will assume the role after Theo James gave life to the character in Season 1, in a small scene, without showing Vesemir’s face. There is still no information about who will voice the character in the animation.

Netflix released a short official description of the new anime:

“Long before being mentored by Geralt, Vesemir began his own journey as a wizard after the mysterious Deglan claimed him through the Law of Surprise.”

Netflix is ​​producing Nightmare of the Wolf in partnership with Studio Mir, responsible for animations such as The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defenders, Young Justice: Outsiders.

It is expected that The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be released in streaming before the second season of the series, which still has no premiere date.



