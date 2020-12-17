The Witcher: Netflix releases new images of Jaskier

Netflix is doing a little end-of-the-year special on social media for the public to get in the mood for Season 2 of The Witcher. Yesterday (16), some mysterious photos were released with items and locations from the next episodes.

Now, the official profile of the series on Twitter, revealed unpublished images of the character Jaskier, the bard who accompanies Geralt de Rivia in his adventures.

The online event, which has been using the hashtag #Witchmas, gave fans the opportunity to choose what they would like to see today. The two options put up for voting were the release of a page from the script for Season 2 or the “Law of Surprise” – the same one that Geralt used in Season 1 and that connected his destiny to Ciri’s life.

The public chose the second of the options and then some images of the visual creation process of the bard Jaskier, played by actor Joey Batey, were shared.



