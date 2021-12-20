The Witcher: Meet The Monsters From Season 2 Of The Series

Season 2 of The Witcher was released last Friday (17) on Netflix, featuring exciting and truly epic episodes for viewers. Starred by Henry Cavill, who plays the witch Geralt de Rivia, in the plot, it is also possible to find new characters and mystical creatures.

For that reason, we’ve compiled a list of all the monsters from Season 2 of The Witcher. Check out!

Nivelle

When this monster was introduced to the narrative, Geralt was wandering on a mysterious property in the Redanian forest. Possessing a bear’s head with sharp teeth, Nivellen has a rather tragic origin story, as he was previously cursed to become a violent beast that would have no rationality whatsoever.

While in Andrzej Sapkowski’s original novels the creature manages to fall in love with a human being, in the Netflix series, it is noticeable that Nivellen is an old acquaintance of Geralt’s.

Vereena

Amidst great sorcerers and even vampires, the fantasy series also has the presence of the lamia Vereena, a character that has an atmosphere of fear and mystery. Among her main features is a very powerful scream, which can destabilize enemies in different ways. In addition, she can also transform into animals such as bats.

That way, when the audience sees the confrontation between her and Geralt, things get out of hand, mainly because she doesn’t seem interested in giving up on her goals so easily.

Leshy

Directly inspired by what has already been seen in the franchise’s digital games, this spirit of the forest is always accompanied. This is because the monstrous entity controls the fauna and flora of its region.

For that reason, your main job is to protect your subordinates, whatever the cost. Geralt ends up fighting a Leshy in the 2nd season of the series in a very curious way.

Myriapod

Similar to a centipede, this monster is quite weird and surprised Geralt and Ciri (Freya Allan) when they had to face it. During the episodes made available by Netflix, it is possible to visualize a little more about the threats that this grandiose creature represents, mainly due to its defensive and attacking fangs.

Its paws have sharp blades, and its head is full of sharp teeth that can destabilize any opponent.