The Witcher: may have two female protagonists

Rumors released recently point out that the prequel series to The Witcher, known as Blood Origin, may have two women as protagonists. However, because it is supposedly leaked information, there is no way to say for sure that these will be the paths seen in the production of Netflix.

According to a recent report from the Illuminerdi website, the new unofficial details of the spin-off reveal two elven characters, both described as possessing deadly qualities. They would be Eile Lithe and Princess Merwyn.

In addition, the rumors still claim that the two would have a central development over the other plots.

The report also guarantees that Netflix is ​​conducting a casting process, in which it searches for an actor with diverse abilities and previous experiences with dance. Perhaps he is the interpreter of Fjall, a character who would belong to a rival clan. Fjall has been described as being physically strong and extremely brave.

The Witcher: Blood Origin takes place about 1,200 years before the events seen in the 1st season of The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill. The prequel series will be set against the infamous Conjunction of the Spheres, an extremely important event in the work of Andrzej Sapkowski, on which all episodes were based.

Netflix announced in July this year that the production will feature six episodes and that the plot also intends to explore the appearance of the first wizard in this universe. Details regarding the new series still remain scarce. The released report also points out that filming should take place between May and December 2021.

Remember that the second season of The Witcher is also in production. The forecast for the end of the recordings is February of next year.

No release date has yet been announced for either.



