The Witcher: Jodie Turner-Smith to star in drama

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith, famous for her participation in the Nightflyers series, will star in the Netflix series The Witcher: Blood Origin. The production is a prequel to The Witcher, which is currently preparing to launch its 2nd season on streaming.

Turner-Smith, who was born in England, has received several important awards, mainly for his role in the film Queen & Slim. In the production, she plays Queen, alongside Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya. The film was scripted by Lena Waithe and directed by Melina Matsoukas.

In the Netflix prequel series, the actress will play Éile, an elite warrior blessed with the powerful voice of a goddess. The character would have left her original clan, in addition to a privileged position as guardian of the Queen, to follow her heart as a nomadic artist.

However, after a mysterious catastrophic event takes place on the continent, Éile will need to return to her place of origin in search of a great reckoning and redemption.

Learn more about The Witcher: Blood Origin, from Netflix

Situated about 1,200 years before the events seen in the original series, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell several stories that led to the infamous “conjunction of the spheres”. At that time, the world of supernatural beings, men and elves merged to become just one.

The executive production of prequel has Declan de Barra as its main name. In addition, the production team also features Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, creator of the original series, and Andrzej Sapkowski, author of the books on which the episodes were based.

Jason Brown, Sean Daniel, Tomek Baginski, Jarek Sawko also serve as producers of the project. For now, there are no other confirmed names in the cast, but we will certainly know about them all soon.

The first season of The Witcher can be seen on Netflix.