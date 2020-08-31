The Witcher: Jason Momoa and Henry Cavill are awesome

Imagine what it would be like if two superheroes from the DC Universe were reunited in The Witcher Universe! Well a surfer imagined it.

He thus portrayed Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa in the shoes of Witers. The fan of The Witcher has thus created a superb fan art with the two actors.

Jason Momoa had also played the role of Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. And we have to admit that the Aquaman interpreter could quite possibly don the costume of a Witcher.

Could this perhaps give some ideas to the directors of The Witcher series? Why not include Jason Momoa in the cast of the series?

THE WITCHER: A SPIN-OFF IN SIGHT

While Jason Momoa is busy for now, he could still find a good place in The Witcher series. In fact, season 2 of the series shouldn’t be long.

There will also be an animated film dedicated to Vesemir. But above all, Netflix is ​​preparing Blood Origin.

It is indeed a spin-off from The Witcher about the youth of Geralt of Rivia. So why not think of Jason Momoa to enrich the cast?

Well, we’ll leave that decision to the directors. But anyway fans seem to like the idea of ​​seeing Jason Momoa with Henry Cavill on the show.

In fact, Henry Cavill has resumed filming of season 2. It should be released in 2021 on Netflix!

Thus, we will have to wait a little longer before discovering the rest of the series. And for those who are yet to watch, you can catch up!

Indeed, season 1 is available in full on the American platform. It’s your turn !



