The Witcher is reimagined in art in the best Studio Ghibli style

The Witcher: Home to some of the most celebrated animated features in the world, it is not uncommon to see Studio Ghibli inspiring artists to imagine what it would be like to have a successful video game set in their universe. The ball is the Witcher franchise, which won a beautiful art in Ghibli style by the hands of Ana Godis:The Ukrainian artist brought us her own interpretation of Ciri, Geralt, Yennefer and Jaksier in the form of anime! Her personal Instagram is worth a visit, as it is full of other breathtaking arts, both in her own works and in re-readings of Adventure Time and other franchises.

What did you think of this illustration? Would you like to see the Witcher universe in an animated feature? Comment!