“The Witcher”: In The Fourth Season, Henry Cavill As Geralt Will Be Replaced By Liam Hemsworth

The Witcher star Henry Cavill is stepping down as Geralt of Rivia, who will be played by Liam Hemsworth in the fourth season of the series.

This evening (October 29), Cavill announced on Instagram that he would “pass the baton” to Hemsworth, as filming for the third season of the Netflix fantasy hit, which will be released in the summer of 2023, has already been completed.

Announcing the news, Cavill wrote: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia was filled with both monsters and adventures, and, alas, I will lay down my medallion and swords in the fourth season.

“Instead of me, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will wear the mantle of the White Wolf. As in the case of the greatest literary character, I pass the baton with reverence for the time spent in the incarnation of Geralt, and with enthusiasm I see how Liam perceives this most charming and subtle of men.”

He concluded: “Liam, good sir, this character has such wonderful depth, enjoy the dive and see what you can find.”

Hemsworth himself added: “As a fan of The Witcher, I am over the moon with joy at the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill was an incredible Geralt, and I am proud that he hands me the reins and allows me to take the blades of the White Wolf into the next chapter of his adventures.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for many years, and I was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big problems, but I’m really excited to enter the world of the Witcher.”

The logline of the third series of the show reads: “While the monarchs, magicians and beasts of the continent compete for her capture, Geralt takes Ciri from Cintra underground, determined to protect his recently reunited family from those who threaten to destroy her. .

Having entrusted Ciri with magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Arethusa, where she hopes to learn more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they find themselves on the battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and betrayal. They must fight back, put everything on the line— or risk losing each other forever.”

The spin-off of The Witcher series, Blood Origin, also recently received a release date of December 25, 2022. The four-part prequel, which takes place 1200 years before the events of the main series, explores how “the first Witcher was born.”.

The cast previously announced for the spin-off includes Sophie Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Lawrence O’fuarein, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Dylan Moran and Jacob Collins-Levy.

Along with Cavill, in the third season of The Witcher, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra will return as Ciri and Yennefer, respectively. The new cast includes Robbie Amell, Meng’er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Kristel Alvin.