The Witcher: How Much Does Henry Cavill Earn On The Netflix Series? Find It Out!

The Witcher: According to what the international press has learned, Henry Cavill had his salary on Netflix’s series The Witcher recently revealed. A Variety report pointed out that the actor earns about $400,000 for each episode of the production (approximately R$2,150,000), making him one of the highest paid artists in streaming in recent years.

Although the amount seems incompatible with the industry at first, it should be noted that this same value is also being practiced with other actors and actresses in the industry, currently, in several series made directly for digital platforms. This is the case with David Harbor and Winona Ryder, from Stranger Things, also on Netflix, for example, and also Jason Sudeikis, by Ted Lasso, on Apple TV+.

The same report from the international entertainment news portal also disclosed other salaries of Hollywood stars, specifically in film productions.

Although the figures seem astronomical compared to the series, there are artists who earn staggering salaries to work in television productions, such as Robert Downey Jr., who earned about $1 million per episode on HBO’s miniseries The Sympathizer.

The Witcher: Learn about Season 2 of the Netflix series

When released in December 2019, The Witcher teased viewers with a fantastic new world. In it, Geralt de Rivia (Cavill) emerged as the protagonist, one of the last surviving wizards on Earth. Amid numerous challenges, he showed his determination and plenitude by hunting supernatural creatures and dealing with various interpersonal complications.

The series’ cast also includes guest appearances by Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Eamon Farren, Mimi Ndiweni, Anna Shaffer, MyAnna Buring and Kristofer Hivju. Apparently, in the 2nd season of the production, scheduled to debut on December 17 this year on Netflix, other adventures will be seen in the respective trajectories of the characters.

So stay tuned and be sure to check it out! The Witcher returns with new episodes in late 2021.