The Witcher: Here’s What Netflix Original Characters Would Really Look Like

The first book of The Witcher was released in 1993, thanks to this success, its video games also began to be released on the large technology platforms Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Of course, it is clear that the Netflix series is the most recent of all these projects and despite this, the production has received very good praise from subscribers of this streaming platform. This story follows the life of the show’s protagonist, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), who is a mutated monster hunter who kills for money; However, his exterior hides a noble heart and a strong sense of morality.

Alongside Geralt, other characters also stand out, such as Yennefer de Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), a powerful sorceress who makes her own way instead of following the rules of magical society, and Princess Ciri of Cintra (Freya Allan), a young man whose life changes forever when an enemy kingdom destroys his home.

One of the most famous game studios that chose to adapt this popular Andrzej Sapkowski story was CD Projekt Red. The first The Witcher video game was released in 2007, of course, it got very good reviews and was followed by a sequel. , The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings. In 2015, the series concluded with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, thanks to this video game series, it turned out to be a great success which won several awards for the game of the year.

When the news was being announced that The Witcher would be adapted to Netflix screens, many viewers were excited to see how the actors would adapt to the characters already known in said video game. Find out what the characters look like in their video games!

Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri of Cintra

The beloved and handsome actor, Henry Cavill surprised all his fans after playing the main sorcerer in The Witcher. Wearing a long white wig and yellow contact lenses, Cavill’s appearance is quite similar to Geralt from the game franchise. On the other hand, Ciri is played by Freya Allan in the Netflix series, and her appearance tries to faithfully copy the description of the character in the novels.

Yennefer of Vengerberg and Dandelion

Yennefer is played by Anya Chalotra on the show and, like Yennefer from the books, Chalotra has long black hair. On the other hand, an undisputed fan favorite, Dandelion is Geralt’s loyal friend and partner on the Netflix television series. Played by Joey Batey, Dandelion’s appearance changes slightly between seasons 1 and 2.